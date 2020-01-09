Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Deliveries and pediatric services reopen at Campbellton Regional Hospital

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 4:27 pm
woman pregnant while pregnant
. Getty Images

Vitalité Health Network announced Thursday that the obstetrical (deliveries) and pediatric services provided at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will be reopened to the public on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m.

“Considerable efforts have been made on the field to quickly resolve this situation which forced the closure of our services,” stated Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network.

READ MORE: Seniors group calling for high dose flu vaccines to be more widely available

“The teams in place have done an exemplary job, and I would personally like to thank them for their expertise and professionalism, which enabled obstetrical and pediatric services to resume quickly for patients,” he added.

Deliveries and pediatric services have been suspended at the Campbellton Regional Hospital since Jan. 6 due to a lack of pediatricians in the facility.

The network said it apologizes for any inconveniences caused by the temporary service interruptions and would like to thank the public for their understanding.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHealthVitalite Health NetworkCampbellton Regional HospitalCampbellton HospitalNew Brunswick pediatricians
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.