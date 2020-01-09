Deliveries and pediatric services reopen at Campbellton Regional Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Vitalité Health Network announced Thursday that the obstetrical (deliveries) and pediatric services provided at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will be reopened to the public on Jan. 13 at 8 a.m.

“Considerable efforts have been made on the field to quickly resolve this situation which forced the closure of our services,” stated Gilles Lanteigne, president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network.

“The teams in place have done an exemplary job, and I would personally like to thank them for their expertise and professionalism, which enabled obstetrical and pediatric services to resume quickly for patients,” he added.

Deliveries and pediatric services have been suspended at the Campbellton Regional Hospital since Jan. 6 due to a lack of pediatricians in the facility.

The network said it apologizes for any inconveniences caused by the temporary service interruptions and would like to thank the public for their understanding.

