Queen’s student a victim in Iran plane crash, according to principal

The principal of Queen’s Univeristy has announced on social media that a Queen’s student died in the plane crash in Iran on Wednesday that killed all 176 passengers on their way to the Ukraine.

Queen’s University says the name of the student is Amir Moradi. According to the plane manifest, Moradi was 21 years old, and Queen’s says he was enrolled in the Faculty of Arts and Science at the university.

A Queen’s spokesperson says they have contacted Moradi’s family to offer support and condolences.

On Wednesday the university said no students had died as a result of the crash, however Patrick Deane said in a tweet Thursday that the university had “received new information”.

Having just received new information, it is with great sadness that I convey that one of our undergraduate students has died in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran. We offer our condolences to family and friends and to all in our community mourning loved ones and colleagues. — Patrick Deane (@QueensPrincipal) January 9, 2020

On Wednesday, Justin Trudeau announced that most of those aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 that crashed near the Iranian capital of Tehran early Wednesday, were headed for Canada.

Of the 176 passengers on board the Kyiv-bound flight, 138 were scheduled to catch connecting flights to Canada, Trudeau said.

Since Wednesday, the identities of the deceased have slowly been emerging, many of which were young students.

The Alma Mater Society says they are currently working with the university to organize an event to mourn Moradi’s passing, and the deaths of the other passengers on the plane, but a date and time for that event has yet to be set.

“Although words do little to capture the pain of any loss, our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the friends, family, and all our peers at Queen’s who have been impacted by this devastating news,” a statement from the Alma Mater Society said.

Amin Haghnegahdar, who is part of the Iranian Students Association of Queen’s University, says he is working in conjunction with the university to hold a vigil, which will take place tomorrow afternoon.

Haghnegahdar said he has also been trying to get in touch with the Moradi’s family in order to invite them to the event, but has so far been unsuccessful.

—With files from Hannah Jackson and Kerri Breen.