Entertainment

‘Thirtysomething’ sequel, starring the original cast, picked up by ABC

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 3:39 pm
Thirtysomething cast: from left, Peter Horton, Rachel Nagler, Patricia Wettig, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Jason Nagler, Polly Draper, Ken Olin, and Melanie Mayron, in a 1st season portrait in 1987.
Thirtysomething cast: from left, Peter Horton, Rachel Nagler, Patricia Wettig, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, Jason Nagler, Polly Draper, Ken Olin, and Melanie Mayron, in a 1st season portrait in 1987. CP Images Archive

Disney-owned media giant the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) has just ordered a pilot for a direct sequel to the popular 1980s/’90s drama series, Thirtysomething.

The upcoming pilot — currently entitled Thirtysomething(else) — was announced by Karey Burke, head of ABC Entertainment, on Wednesday, during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to the Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The executive also revealed that Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz will be returning as creators of the show; with Zwick taking charge of directorial duties.

Additionally, fans may be pleased to know that at least four members from the original cast — Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) — have been confirmed to reprise their original roles.

Ken Olin and Mel Harris in ‘Thirtysomething.’
Ken Olin and Mel Harris in ‘Thirtysomething.’ MGM Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Now, almost three decades later, those much-beloved baby boomer characters will play the parents of a new batch of “thirty-somethings” — who will serve as the focus of the new show.

While promoting another TV series on the press tour, For Life, Busfield, 62, confirmed the Thirtysomething(else) pilot.

“We did make that deal today,” he told THR.

Furthermore, he expressed his joy on the news, saying, “I’m very excited, and we’re all very excited.”

This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows Timothy Busfield at the Disney/ABC Television Group 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.
This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows Timothy Busfield at the Disney/ABC Television Group 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
While only a pilot episode of Thirtysomething(else) has been confirmed by ABC, Burke told THR that a writers’ room has been opened as the team are already “gearing up for a [full] series.”

On the premise of the show, however, she didn’t give away too much.

Burke said: “Ed and Marshall really have a vision for the narrative and anything’s possible, really.”

“They know those characters in their bones, and their children are thirty-something themselves, not just the children on the show,” continued Burke. “So they are creating characters in that generation that they also know and can relate to.”

Ollin, 65 and Herskovitz, 67, had some things to say about the upcoming sequel too.

 

“Crazy, right? And really friggin’ exciting,” wrote Ollin on Twitter.

“So excited to be back with these wonderful characters,” tweeted Herskovitz.

In the wake of the news, an abundance of Gen X-born fans rushed to social media in excitement, with many sharing their memories of Thirtysomething.

“During my 20s, #thirtysomething was like a roadmap for the adulting life I envisioned for myself,” commented one fan.

Here’s what some other fans had to say on Twitter:

The Philadelphia-set series that ran between 1987 and 1991 earned itself 13 Emmy Awards, including best drama, as well as two Golden Globes.

As of this writing, no official release date has been set for the Thirtysomething(else) pilot.

With files from the Associated Press

