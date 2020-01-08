James Cameron partners with Mercedes-Benz for ‘Avatar’-inspired concept car

Send this page to someone via email

After giving fans a glimpse of some concept art for the upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron had something else up his sleeve for attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show.

While announcing a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz at the annual trade show, Cameron, 65, unveiled a prototype of the Vision AVTR — an extremely futuristic-looking concept car from the German automobile marque.

The vessel, which is being branded as “the vision of tomorrow’s next big thing,” was inspired by the Avatar franchise and its future sequels.

Though the emissions-free vehicle boasts its heavy usage of environmentally sustainable materials and its “organic, 100 per cent recyclable” battery, the Vision AVTR is merely a visual concept for motorists in the “distant future.”

While we may not see the vehicle for years, or ever, the Vision AVTR is billed as an “intuitive driving experience” thanks to its “holistic,” space-age design and unique tech elements.

With its bizarre sideways driving, “crab movement” functionalities and lack of steering wheel, the electricity-powered, fast-charging car is shaping up to be an extremely ambitious project, especially with its touch and “breathing” controls — which are inspired by the Mountain banshees in the first Avatar film (2009).

Oh, and it also has 33 multi-directional “bionic flaps” on its back, which are meant to integrate the capability of additional solar power.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car is displayed during a keynote address at CES 2020 at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Mercedes-Benz calls the Vision AVTR a representation of the “organic symbiosis of human, machine and nature.”

Following its reveal, the concept model of the Vision AVTR was spotted by many when it was driven along a Las Vegas, Nev., street outside of the city’s massive convention centre.

No date has been set for the launch of the Vision AVTR. For more information and updates on its development, you can visit the official Mercedes-Benz website.

The untitled Avatar sequel currently known as Avatar 2 is scheduled for a Dec. 17, 2021 release.

Cameron’s third, fourth and fifth installments of the franchise are set to come out every two years following.