Jury trial scheduled for Penticton woman accused of manslaughter

A jury trial has been scheduled in B.C. Supreme Court for a Penticton woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend almost three years ago.

Lawyers for the defence and Crown met for a pre-trial conference at the Penticton law courts on Thursday to finalize the details of the trial, which is scheduled for three weeks.

Jury selection will begin on April 6.

Devon Blackmore died on April 2, 2017 in Penticton. Courtesy: Calvin Hector

Kiera Bourque, who was 20 year sold at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Devon Blackmore.

Blackmore died suddenly on April 2, 2017 at a Penticton residence.

Manslaughter is defined as a homicide without the intention to cause death.

Bourque wasn’t charged until May 28, 2018, more than one year after Blackmore’s death.

Bourque has pleaded not guilty to the charge.