Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Jury trial scheduled for Penticton woman accused of manslaughter

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:39 pm
A photo of Devon Blackmore, left, and Kiera Bourque, right. Bourque is accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Blackmore. .
A photo of Devon Blackmore, left, and Kiera Bourque, right. Bourque is accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of Blackmore. . Facebook

A jury trial has been scheduled in B.C. Supreme Court for a Penticton woman accused of manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend almost three years ago.

Lawyers for the defence and Crown met for a pre-trial conference at the Penticton law courts on Thursday to finalize the details of the trial, which is scheduled for three weeks.

Jury selection will begin on April 6.

Devon Blackmore died on April 2, 2017 in Penticton.
Devon Blackmore died on April 2, 2017 in Penticton. Courtesy: Calvin Hector

Kiera Bourque, who was 20 year sold at the time of the alleged offence, is accused of manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Devon Blackmore.

Story continues below advertisement

Blackmore died suddenly on April 2, 2017 at a Penticton residence.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-involved shooting near Salmon Arm

Manslaughter is defined as a homicide without the intention to cause death.

Bourque wasn’t charged until May 28, 2018, more than one year after Blackmore’s death.

Bourque has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimepentictonBC Supreme CourtJury TrialPenticton law courtsDevon BlackmoreKiera BourquePenticton manslaughter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.