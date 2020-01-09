Menu

Canada

Elderly woman hit by vehicle near Ottawa hospital died from injuries, police say

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:09 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 2:10 pm
Ottawa paramedics file photo. .
Ottawa paramedics file photo. . Ottawa Paramedic Service / Twitter

Ottawa police have confirmed that a woman in her 80s died after she was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle near the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus on Tuesday.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision between the “large vehicle” and the elderly pedestrian, the police service said on Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Vigil for Iran plane crash victims to be held on Parliament Hill Thursday night

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, by the intersection of Carling and Parkdale Avenues, west of downtown Ottawa, according to police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said at the time,

She succumbed to those injuries in hospital, police said on Thursday. Police have not released the woman’s name and did not provide any further details about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators urge anyone who saw the collision or with information about the incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

New year off to a bad start for pedestrian safety
