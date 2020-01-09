Elderly woman hit by vehicle near Ottawa hospital died from injuries, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have confirmed that a woman in her 80s died after she was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle near the Ottawa Hospital Civic campus on Tuesday.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to the collision between the “large vehicle” and the elderly pedestrian, the police service said on Thursday morning.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, by the intersection of Carling and Parkdale Avenues, west of downtown Ottawa, according to police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said at the time,

She succumbed to those injuries in hospital, police said on Thursday. Police have not released the woman’s name and did not provide any further details about the incident.

Investigators urge anyone who saw the collision or with information about the incident to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.