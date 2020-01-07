Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after collision near Ottawa Hospital Civic campus

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman is in critical condition after paramedics say she was hit by a vehicle near the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic campus on Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of Carling and Parkdale avenues, west of downtown Ottawa, just after 9:30 a.m.

The woman who was struck was rushed to the nearby trauma centre with multiple life-threatening injuries, Marc-Antoine Deschamps, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said.

Paramedics say the vehicle that hit the elderly pedestrian was a privately operated bus. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service couldn’t confirm the type of vehicle involved.

Ottawa police have closed the eastbound lanes of Carling Avenue between Melrose and Parkdale avenues. As of 10:10 a.m., officers remain at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

UPDATE | Carling Avenue E/B is closed between Melrose Avenue and Parkdale Avenue. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 7, 2020