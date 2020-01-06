Menu

Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal weekend crash in Kanata

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:43 am
Ottawa police are asking any possible witnesses to a Kanata crash to come forward.
Ottawa police are asking any possible witnesses to a Kanata crash to come forward. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa police investigators are asking any witnesses of a fatal collision in the city’s west end early Sunday to come forward.

According to police, a car crashed at the intersection of March and Herzberg roads in Kanata at around 4 a.m. Sunday, leaving a 38-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman died from those injuries in hospital, police said.

Attempted murder suspect wanted in 2015 shooting arrested by Ottawa police

No other cars were involved in the collision, according to the police service.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information that could help them to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Investigators say anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or going online at crimestoppers.ca.

