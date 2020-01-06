Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal weekend crash in Kanata

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police investigators are asking any witnesses of a fatal collision in the city’s west end early Sunday to come forward.

According to police, a car crashed at the intersection of March and Herzberg roads in Kanata at around 4 a.m. Sunday, leaving a 38-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

The woman died from those injuries in hospital, police said.

No other cars were involved in the collision, according to the police service.

Police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information that could help them to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Investigators say anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or going online at crimestoppers.ca.

