Motorcyclist who died last summer in east-end crash was impaired: Hamilton police

Investigators say speed and impairment were contributing factors in a summer collision that killed a motorcycle rider on Industrial Drive.

Hamilton police say a toxicology report on the deceased rider show readings of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) above the legal limit.

Collision reconstruction teams have also determined that a high rate of speed prior to the crash was the cause of death.

Police say on July 23, shortly before midnight, a black 2008 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle was travelling westbound on Industrial Drive when it left the roadway and hit a rock face on the north side of Industrial Drive near Gage Avenue North.

A 25-year-old rider from Hamilton was thrown from the motorcycle. Paramedics say they transported the rider to the hospital in “critical condition with significant injuries.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident and no other persons were injured.