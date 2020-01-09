$25M lottery ticket sold in Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

A lucky winner hit the jackpot Wednesday after purchasing a $25.1-million Lotto 6/49 ticket in Barrie.

The ticket is worth $25,127,625.50.

Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $12.9 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,388 jackpot wins and 314 guaranteed $1-million prize draws, according to OLG.

Lotto 6/49 is $3 per play. Draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday for an estimated $5-million jackpot plus the guaranteed $1-million prize draw.

2:07 Lotto Max to draw Canadian record Lotto Max to draw Canadian record

