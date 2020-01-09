Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Missing teen Yonas Legese sought by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 11:25 am
Yonas Legese was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the 4100 block of 13 Avenue Northeast. .
Yonas Legese was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the 4100 block of 13 Avenue Northeast. . Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy, saying his family is concerned for the teen’s welfare.

Yonas Legese was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the 4100 block of 13 Avenue Northeast.

Police said Legese has not attended school since.

READ MORE: ‘I just want Marshal home’ — Vigil planned for missing Calgary man’s birthday

The 14-year-old is described as being five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants with three white stripes down the legs, and black Nike Air Jordan high-top running shoes.

According to police, Legese is known to frequent the Village Square Leisure Centre, Marlborough Mall and Sunridge Mall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary Policemissing personCPSMarlborough MallCalgary missing personSunridge MallCalgary missing teenVillage Square Leisure CentreMissing team
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.