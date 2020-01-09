Missing teen Yonas Legese sought by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy, saying his family is concerned for the teen’s welfare.

Yonas Legese was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the 4100 block of 13 Avenue Northeast.

Police said Legese has not attended school since.

The 14-year-old is described as being five feet two inches tall and 120 pounds with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants with three white stripes down the legs, and black Nike Air Jordan high-top running shoes.

According to police, Legese is known to frequent the Village Square Leisure Centre, Marlborough Mall and Sunridge Mall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

