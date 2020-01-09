Menu

Crime

Texas murder suspect arrested in Halifax ordered held following detention review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 10:17 am
Halifax police captures Texas murder suspect
28-year-old Derek Cameron Whisenand now in the custody of the Canadian Border Services Agency after being captured in shoplifting incident. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

A man suspected of murder in Texas and arrested by police in Halifax in December will remain detained following another hearing before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada on Wednesday.

Derek Cameron Whisenand has been detained since his arrest Dec. 30 after police were called about a shoplifter at a business in the city’s Bayer’s Lake area.

Whisenand was arrested after a short chase and gave a false name to authorities, according to an IRB transcript of his initial detention review.

He was evasive with police and was subsequently turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency. He will remain detained until another detention review and admissibility hearing on Jan. 24.

RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg
RCMP have released surveillance video of Texas man wanted for murder last seen in Winnipeg

Continued detention was ordered Wednesday after he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the Canadian public.

Whisenand, who wasn’t represented by a lawyer at the hearing in Montreal, appeared via video link and requested an adjournment to find legal representation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceMontrealCBSACanada Border Services AgencyDeportationShopliftingdetentionMurdeDerek WhisenandDerek Cameron Whisenand
