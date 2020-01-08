Taxi driver stabbed during possible fare dispute near Toronto transit station and mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a taxi driver has serious injuries after being stabbed during a possible fare dispute Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road, just outside York Mills subway station and York Mills GO station, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said the stabbing may have followed an argument over a fare, but a spokesperson said officers were still probing the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

It was reported the suspect took off into a mall at the intersection and that they were still outstanding as of Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

Yonge St + York Mills Rd

– Taxi driver stabbed

– May be a fare dispute

– Suspect has entered a mall

– Still armed with knife

– Police o/s

– Injuries serious but not life threatening

– Officers searching the area#GO53641

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 9, 2020