Crime

Taxi driver stabbed during possible fare dispute near Toronto transit station and mall: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:35 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 11:36 pm
The intersection of Yonge Street and York Mills Road.
The intersection of Yonge Street and York Mills Road. File / Google Streetview

Toronto police say a taxi driver has serious injuries after being stabbed during a possible fare dispute Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road, just outside York Mills subway station and York Mills GO station, at around 9:20 p.m. with reports of a stabbing.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto's paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto police said the stabbing may have followed an argument over a fare, but a spokesperson said officers were still probing the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

It was reported the suspect took off into a mall at the intersection and that they were still outstanding as of Wednesday night.

