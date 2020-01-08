Surrey RCMP warn of new scam using WhatsApp to sell fake cheap airline tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is warning the public about a new scam, in whcih fraudsters use the app WhatsApp to trick victims who believe they’re getting deals on airline tickets.

Police say they’ve been contacted by several fraud victims in recent weeks who said their credit card information was stolen and used.

The victims had disclosed the credit card data and other personal information via WhatsApp, after responding to Punjabi-language TV and newspaper ads for low-cost flights between Vancouver and India.

Police say they’ve taken note of the new trend and are now trying to get the word out.

The Surrey RCMP is reminding the public:

To never provide personal or credit card details via mobile applications to an unknown third party

To always book airline tickets through a secure booking website or a licensed travel agent

To regularly check their credit card statements for potentially fraudulent charges

Investigators are also asking anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of a similar fraud to contact their local police, along with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and credit agencies Equifax and Transunion to protect their credit scores.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

