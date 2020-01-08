Menu

whatsapp scam

Surrey RCMP warn of new scam using WhatsApp to sell fake cheap airline tickets

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 5:30 pm
This Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014 photo, shows the WhatsApp and Facebook app icons on an iPhone in New York.
This Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014 photo, shows the WhatsApp and Facebook app icons on an iPhone in New York. (AP Photo/Karly Domb Sadof)

Surrey RCMP is warning the public about a new scam, in whcih fraudsters use the app WhatsApp to trick victims who believe they’re getting deals on airline tickets.

Police say they’ve been contacted by several fraud victims in recent weeks who said their credit card information was stolen and used.

The victims had disclosed the credit card data and other personal information via WhatsApp, after responding to Punjabi-language TV and newspaper ads for low-cost flights between Vancouver and India.

Police say they’ve taken note of the new trend and are now trying to get the word out.

The Surrey RCMP is reminding the public:

  • To never provide personal or credit card details via mobile applications to an unknown third party
  • To always book airline tickets through a secure booking website or a licensed travel agent
  • To regularly check their credit card statements for potentially fraudulent charges
Investigators are also asking anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of a similar fraud to contact their local police, along with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and credit agencies Equifax and Transunion to protect their credit scores.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

