Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Tom Brady has ‘more to prove,’ but in what uniform?

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 9, 2020 6:00 am
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As the National Football League enters the second round of the playoffs, a lot of the focus this week has been on an individual that isn’t even playing this weekend.

That’s what happens when that person is six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Minutes after the New England Patriots were unceremoniously bounced from the post-season by Tennessee, Brady told reporters during his post-game news conference that he was ‘unlikely’ to retire.

In a lengthy thank you message to Pats fans on Instagram on Wednesday, Brady made no mention of retirement and instead says that he has “more to prove.”

View this post on Instagram

I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

The 42-year-old QB has spent all 20 seasons of his illustrious NFL career with the Patriots and is expected to become a free agent for the first time in his career this off-season.

Story continues below advertisement

It is important to note that Drew Brees, Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and a bunch of other starting quarterbacks are also scheduled et to hit the open market this year.

Where will Brady end up playing in 2020?

New England Patriots: Even though Pats head coach Bill Belichick has made no mention of bringing Brady back, we shouldn’t close the door on this scenario until Brady moves on. Owner Robert Kraft loves Brady (and why wouldn’t he?) but the QB has said that he won’t take a hometown discount to stick around.

Still, New England remains the favourite.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers are moving into a new stadium in 2020, a facility they will share with the L.A. Rams, and odds are they will be doing so without QB Philip Rivers. Brady is from California (San Mateo) and going back home may be appealing to him. He would also have offensive weapons like receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to throw the ball to.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: XFL unveils new rulebook to boost offence, fan excitement

Indianapolis Colts: Once upon a time the Colts, led by Peyton Manning, and Brady’s Patriots were the two biggest foes in the AFC so to envision the latter in an Indianapolis uniform would be downright weird.

Still, the Colts have a great offensive line: the talented T.Y. Hilton at receiver and Marlon Mack at tailback. Indy also plays in the AFC South, where 10 wins almost guarantee a division title.

Story continues below advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders: The Silver and Black may be an outlier in the Brady sweepstakes considering current starting QB Derek Carr is under contract until 2022. But if the Raiders want to make a massive splash in their inaugural season in Sin City, what better way to do it by bringing in Brady?

Brady could conceivably go to a number of other teams who are in need of a starting quarterback but the likelihood of that happening is remote.

If the Brady era in New England is indeed over, it’s certainly been one epic ride.

Tom Brady under fire for going cliff-jumping with 6-year-old daughter
Tom Brady under fire for going cliff-jumping with 6-year-old daughter
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NFLSuper BowlNew England PatriotsTom BradyNational Football LeagueIndianapolis ColtsRobert KraftBill BelichickLos Angeles ChargersLas Vegas Raiders
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.