Terrorism offence case for Kingston, Ont., youth heading towards guilty plea: defence

Send this page to someone via email

Following a court appearance in Belleville, Ont., on Monday, it looks like counsel for the Kingston teen charged with terrorism offences will be asking for a guilty plea.

The case, which was originally being held in Kingston, Ont., had recently moved to Belleville, since the Quinte Courthouse had more rooms available and more security measures.

READ MORE: Kingston youth accused of terrorist activities released after bail hearing

On Monday, following pre-trial motions that took place in the judge’s chambers, Justice Stephen Hunter announced the case would be deferred to Feb. 5 for an anticipated guilty plea.

The youth, who cannot be identified per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was initially charged with knowingly facilitating terrorist activity and counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

This was following RCMP raids in Kingston in January, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later charged with allegedly possessing explosive materials and for taking action to cause an explosion.

The teen was also facing an uttering threat charge for an incident that allegedly took place during his bail hearing in March of last year, but those charges were dropped in September.

READ MORE: Uttering threats charge dropped for teen terrorism suspect in Kingston

On Wednesday, one of the youth’s lawyers, Simon Borys, confirmed that that a guilty plea “is the direction this case is headed.”

Nevertheless, Borys says he is not optimistic that an agreement between both sides on what, exactly, that plea will be will be reached by Feb. 5.

Although there were talks of a preliminary hearing, Borys says no such hearing is scheduled, since he believes both sides will be working towards a plea bargain.

However, Borys said they and the Crown are currently in the process of creating an agreed statement of facts, something that may take time and push the process past the Feb. 5 date.

1:26 Youth charged with terrorism in connection to Kingston raids: RCMP Youth charged with terrorism in connection to Kingston raids: RCMP

The federal Crown counsel, Luc Boucher, had originally asked that the youth be sentenced as an adult and be handed a life sentence.

If the case does not go to trial, Borys said it’s possible that the teen will face only the maximum youth sentence, which is capped at three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Bourcher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.