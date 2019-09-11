Uttering threats charge dropped for teen terrorism suspect in Kingston

A provincial charge laid against a youth suspected of terrorist activity in Kingston, Ont., was dropped on Wednesday.

The teen, a 16-year-old whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to stand trial on Wednesday in Kingston for allegedly uttering threats on March 12 of this year, but the federal Crown attorney, Luc Boucher, said he would not be pursuing the charge.

In court, Boucher said he had spoken to the other party involved in the incident and that the Crown had no reasonable prospect of prosecuting the charge. The details of what led to the uttering threats charge are also protected under a publication ban.

Simon Borys, the youth’s defence counsel, said he believed the Crown assessed the situation fairly, and was pleased by the decision.

The teen is still facing several charges following RCMP raids in Kingston on Jan. 24, when he was arrested and charged the next day with knowingly facilitating terrorist activity and counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

In late March, the teen was additionally charged with making or possessing an explosive and taking action to cause an explosion, along with the uttering threats charge that has now been dropped.

Before the charges were withdrawn on Wednesday, the Crown and the defence met for a pre-trial discussion that dealt with the youth’s terrorism charges — a discussion that was not open to the public.

Borys said the goal is to get a preliminary hearing set for sometime in early 2020. He also said the defence will be seeking a trial on the youth’s charges.

The teen, who is currently awaiting his trial in custody after an alleged breach of his release conditions in April, will appear in court via video on Thursday to schedule a later court appearance.