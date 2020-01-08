Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Senator Doug Black wants prime minister and cabinet to meet in the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 3:06 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 3:11 pm
Senator Douglas Black speaks after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton on Wednesday June 26, 2019. .
Senator Douglas Black speaks after Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton on Wednesday June 26, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A senator from Alberta is inviting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold a cabinet meeting in the province.

Doug Black says he has written a letter to Trudeau urging him to bring his cabinet to see first-hand what the senator calls the devastation caused by federal government policies.

Related News

Black does not say in his news release which policies he has in mind.

READ MORE: Financial institutions like Moody’s ‘buying into’ European political agenda: Kenney

He says in the letter that Ottawa is missing important input and context from the province, because no Liberals were elected in Alberta in last fall’s election.

He says a cabinet meeting would be “a big statement” to Albertans that the federal government will address their concerns.

Black suggests either Fort McMurray or Grande Prairie would be good locations, because Ottawa hasn’t heard about the economic suffering there.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian oil prices to improve, curtailment to end in 2020: forecast

The oil and gas industry plays a large role economically in both cities.

“If this government is going to work for all Canadians, it should come to see the negative effects of their policies on those very same citizens and, if they come to Alberta, they will see not all Canadians have been treated fairly,” he said in his release Wednesday.

Alberta’s Kenney raises province’s concerns with Trudeau
Alberta’s Kenney raises province’s concerns with Trudeau

Black was appointed to the Senate by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper in 2013 after winning a nominee election in Alberta the previous year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauoilsandsAlberta oilsandsDoug BlackSenator Doug BlackDoug Black cabinet meeting in AlbertaDoug Black Justin TrudeauDoug Black letter to TrudeauTrudeau cabinet meeting in Alberta
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.