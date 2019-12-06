Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Jason Kenney calls November job losses ‘disappointing,’ but expects oil and gas growth in 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 4:20 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 4:21 pm
Canada sees biggest monthly job loss since financial crisis; Alberta loses 18,000
WATCH ABOVE: The Canadian economy has posted its biggest monthly job loss since the financial crisis. Weakness continues in Alberta, with 18,000 jobs lost in November. Tom Vernon reports.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the latest job numbers from Statistics Canada are disappointing, but he expects the situation in the province will soon be turning around.

StatsCan reported that Canada lost 71,200 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9 per cent.

Related News

READ MORE: Canadian economy shed 71K jobs in November — biggest loss since the financial crisis

In Alberta, the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

Kenney says it’s never good news when jobs are lost and he urged the federal government to take steps to reverse the trend.

He says he expects a provincial rebound by the middle of 2020, as new pipelines come on stream and more oil is projected to be moving by rail.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet in Ottawa

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition NDP trade critic Deron Bilous says the numbers show Kenney is taking the economy in the wrong direction by cutting public sector jobs and services and forsaking diversification strategies in areas like high-tech and artificial intelligence.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Jason KenneyStatistics Canadajob lossesAlberta job lossesAlberta job numbersStatistics Canada job numbersJason Kenney Alberta job numbersJason Kenney job number
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.