Jason Kenney calls November job losses ‘disappointing,’ but expects oil and gas growth in 2020

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the latest job numbers from Statistics Canada are disappointing, but he expects the situation in the province will soon be turning around.

StatsCan reported that Canada lost 71,200 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9 per cent.

In Alberta, the unemployment rate rose to 7.2 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

Kenney says it’s never good news when jobs are lost and he urged the federal government to take steps to reverse the trend.

He says he expects a provincial rebound by the middle of 2020, as new pipelines come on stream and more oil is projected to be moving by rail.

Opposition NDP trade critic Deron Bilous says the numbers show Kenney is taking the economy in the wrong direction by cutting public sector jobs and services and forsaking diversification strategies in areas like high-tech and artificial intelligence.