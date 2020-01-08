Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotians affected by hurricane Dorian can now apply for assistance

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 1:25 pm
Top N.S. news stories of 2019
From the federal election to hurricane Dorian, Global’s Graeme Benjamin walks us through some of the stories that had Maritimers talking most.

Residents of Nova Scotia who suffered uninsurable losses as a result of hurricane Dorian can now apply for disaster financial assistance.

Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 7 causing widespread power outages and damage, including the toppling of a large construction crane in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax tower crane ‘malfunctioned’ four months before collapse

Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for emergency management, says damage is estimated to be about $11 million.

Porter says the disaster financial assistance program covers the costs of household items such as appliances and furniture, as well as basic repairs that are not insurable.

Calls to support farmers affected by hurricane Dorian
Calls to support farmers affected by hurricane Dorian

It covers up to $200,000 per household, small business or not-for-profit organization.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline to apply for assistance is March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHurricane DorianDorianDalhousieHalifax craneChuck PorteDorian AssistanceDorian Crane
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.