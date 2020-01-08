Nova Scotians affected by hurricane Dorian can now apply for assistance

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Nova Scotia who suffered uninsurable losses as a result of hurricane Dorian can now apply for disaster financial assistance.

Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 7 causing widespread power outages and damage, including the toppling of a large construction crane in Halifax.

Chuck Porter, the minister responsible for emergency management, says damage is estimated to be about $11 million.

Porter says the disaster financial assistance program covers the costs of household items such as appliances and furniture, as well as basic repairs that are not insurable.

It covers up to $200,000 per household, small business or not-for-profit organization.

The deadline to apply for assistance is March 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.