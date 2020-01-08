Menu

Canada

Syrian refugee who founded Peace by Chocolate to become Canadian citizen

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 11:35 am
Updated January 8, 2020 11:36 am
Peace By Chocolate
A family of Syrian refugees has reached a new milestone, in its successful transition to Canada. The Hadhad family is using chocolates, to melt hearts and spread a special message. Ross Lord reports.

Four years after arriving in Canada as a Syrian refugee, a well-known Nova Scotia chocolate maker is about to become a Canadian citizen.

Tareq Hadhad, the founder and CEO of Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate, will be among 50 people taking part in a citizenship ceremony Jan. 15 at Pier 21 in Halifax.

Hadhad wrote his citizenship test on Dec. 2 and passed with a score of 100 per cent.

He posted about his results in a video on Twitter that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the video with a message of congratulations.

Peace by Chocolate opened for business in 2016 and now ships sweets around the world.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
