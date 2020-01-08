Syrian refugee who founded Peace by Chocolate to become Canadian citizen

Send this page to someone via email

Four years after arriving in Canada as a Syrian refugee, a well-known Nova Scotia chocolate maker is about to become a Canadian citizen.

Tareq Hadhad, the founder and CEO of Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate, will be among 50 people taking part in a citizenship ceremony Jan. 15 at Pier 21 in Halifax.

READ MORE: Trudeau praises Nova Scotia chocolate factory run by Syrian refugees

Hadhad wrote his citizenship test on Dec. 2 and passed with a score of 100 per cent.

He posted about his results in a video on Twitter that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times.

Can't hide this anymore! I passed my Canadian citizenship test with a 100% Score, not even one answer was wrong. My ceremony will be in a few weeks. They said bring your family, but not sure if there is a venue that can fit 37.59 Million Canadians, I have a big family now 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/FTUfncx0rx — Tareq Hadhad (@TareqHadhad) December 3, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the video with a message of congratulations.

READ MORE: Refugee chocolatier announces plans to ‘give back’ to Canada, hire 50 refugees by 2022

Peace by Chocolate opened for business in 2016 and now ships sweets around the world.