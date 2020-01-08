Rain, freezing rain expected to hit eastern Ontario over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is calling for a “significant storm” to hit most of southern and eastern Ontario over the weekend.

Although it’s days away, the weather agency expects rain, freezing rain and possibly snow to hit much of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa, Kingston, Brockville and Belleville regions, although the weather agency says there is currently some uncertainty as to which area will be the most impacted by the storm.

The storm is expected to be the result of a low-pressure system that could produce rain, freezing rain and snow.

Environment Canada believes significant rainfall will hit areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most of eastern Ontario, and snow is expected to accumulate in areas east of Georgian Bay.

Where the forecast calls for rain or freezing rain, the weather authority says significant ice accretion, or buildup, is possible.

In each case, travel is expected to be impacted on Saturday.

Environment Canada says it will be monitoring this system and updating with new information throughout the week.