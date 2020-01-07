Canadian military pulling Canadians, Americans out of Iraq as Iran strikes military bases

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces have flown dozens of Canadian, American and other allied troops out of Iraq ahead of Iranian missile strikes on multiple military bases.

The attack began around 1:30 a.m. local time Wednesday in Iraq and targeted American and allied troops at two military bases in Iraq: the Ain Al-Assad base and another near Erbil.

Canadian soldiers are stationed in Erbil. At this time, there are no reports of any Canadian casualties.

The Department of National Defence is still assessing what happened and Canadian special operations forces remain in Iraq.

Domestically, sources say some Canadian police and national security organizations are prepared to move into a heightened state of readiness due to concerns of Iranian assets in the country, though no imminent attack is expected.

Several American cities have also taken similar steps.

The relocation of troops began Monday and continued Tuesday, as Canadian Forces used large strategic-lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft to fly Canadian, American and other allied troops to Kuwait.

A senior Canadian military source says Canada is waiting to see what the Americans’ response to the attack will be.

Any military response could escalate an already tense situation, which has been building since a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 3.

“It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs told Global News in a statement.

He added the U.S. will take “all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.”

Iran’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported shortly after the missile strikes on military bases in Iraq that “courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces.”

— With files from the Associated Press