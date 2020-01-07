SPCA investigates after dog suffers fatal fall from 21st floor of Yaletown apartment

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is investigating how a dog fell to its death from an upper-storey balcony of a Yaletown condo tower on Sunday.

The incident happened at a tower at Cooperage Way and Smithe Street, and it’s believed the dog may have been trying to get back inside the unit, but instead fell over a railing.

Chief cruelty prevention officer Marcie Moriatry says the collie/Australian shepherd fell from the 21st floor balcony of the building, and died on impact with the ground.

Moriarty said there was no evidence the dog was thrown or pushed.

However, she said the SPCA is working to determine if there is evidence to support animal cruelty for leaving the dog in a dangerous situation.

“Under this particular case, because there’s no evidence the animal was intentionally thrown off a patio, you’d eliminate the Criminal Code, but there could potentially still be charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” she said.

Moriarty said deaths such as this one are fairly rare, but that the SPCA frequently gets calls about animals left for extended periods of time on balconies, sometimes without adequate food or water, or in bad weather.

She said it’s something the SPCA would never recommend, and said owners should always exercise extreme caution when letting their pets onto high balconies.

“Just like you would do your due diligence with a toddler or a child with when looking at your balcony, you should look at your balcony with a critical eye,” she said.

“Is there a spot, is there a space? My dog is four pounds — could he slip under a railing on a patio?”