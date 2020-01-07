Alberta health minister to plan meeting with HSAA after union criticizes lack of contact

Send this page to someone via email

Hours after the union took to social media to call the province’s health minister out for refusing to meet with them, a spokesperson for Tyler Shandro said his team will reach out to the Health Sciences Association of Alberta to schedule a meeting.

On Tuesday, the HSAA tweeted a message criticizing Shandro for being “on Twitter, boasting about all the meetings he has been having with frontline workers.”

“We have been trying to meet with you since you were sworn in (251 days ago now) and have been repeatedly denied,” the union tweeted.

AB Health Minister @tylershandro has been on twitter boasting about all the meetings he has been having with front line workers.

Our response: We have been trying to meet with you since you were sworn in (251 days ago now) and have been repeatedly denied. #ableg #canpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/30qWMp5aYH — Health Sciences AB (@HSAAlberta) January 7, 2020

When asked for comment, the health minster’s press secretary, Steve Buick, told Global News that Shandro made clear in a letter to the HSAA last month that “he could not meet to discuss ongoing labour talks.”

“Given that HSAA has since advised that they will not attempt to discuss current ongoing collective bargaining matters, the minister will happily meet with them,” Buick wrote.

“The minister’s staff will contact HSAA to schedule a meeting.”

Earlier in the day, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley weighed in on the HSAA’s tweet, tweeting that she believes “it’s cowardly and shameful for the health minister to brush off the thousands of front-line health workers being laid off.”

It's cowardly and shameful for the Health Minister to brush off the thousands of front-line health workers being laid off. The UCP have repeatedly refused to face Albertans hurt by their terrible budget. #thereisabetterwayhttps://t.co/Iae1DGWyjd — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) January 7, 2020

Opposition health critic David Shepherd also spoke out on social media about the tweet on Tuesday, saying “you can’t build a better health-care system for Albertans by excluding and attacking the democratically elected representatives of the workers who deliver frontline care.”

Yet another example of Jason Kenney & the UCP’s top-down, dictatorial approach to governing. You can’t build a better healthcare system for Albertans by excluding & attacking the democratically elected representatives of the workers who deliver frontline care. #ableg https://t.co/G2JpVDVd6t — David Shepherd 🚲 (@DShepYEG) January 7, 2020

Last month, HSAA president Mike Parker said letters sent to unions by the government in the fall, which several unions said had them bracing for potential layoffs, had come without consultation.

“They have not spoken to those who are the health-care experts that work on the frontlines,” he said at the time.

Tuesday’s tweet by the HSAA came as the government eyes potentially significant changes to the health-care system this year. Later this month, a report will be released that Shandro has characterized as a sort of blueprint for change in the system.

“We committed to getting wait times down, so now we’ve got to figure out a way to do it. That’s going to be the No. 1 thing,” Shandro told The Canadian Press in a year-end interview last month.

The report, by Ernst & Young, has been reviewing the operations of Alberta Health Services, which is the day-to-day service delivery component of Shandro’s health department.

The review is expected to look at roles and responsibilities, come up with cost efficiencies, reinvest savings and review the relationship with private facilities contracted out to do work paid for by the public system.

In November, the HSAA, which represents paramedical, technical and other health-care professionals, said it had been notified by Alberta Precision Labs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AHS, that it is “seeking interest from private third-parties to take over parts of lab services in Alberta.”

Global News has reached out to the HSAA for reaction to Shandro’s office saying the minister will now meet with the union.

–With files from The Canadian Press’ Dean Bennett and Global News’ Emily Mertz

