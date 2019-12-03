Health December 3 2019 6:47pm 07:28 Doctor, NDP and health minister on proposed changes to Alberta physician compensation A St. Albert doctor, NDP MLA David Shepherd and Health Minister Tyler Shandro respond to changes the UCP is proposing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6251390/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6251390/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?