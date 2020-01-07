Police looking to speak person at scene of Brampton fatal hit-and-run, house party attendees

Send this page to someone via email

As the investigation continues into a hit-and-run in Brampton that left a 16-year-old Toronto girl dead, Peel Regional Police say investigators are looking to speak with people at a house party and a person at the scene of the collision.

Police said emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Queen Street East, just east of Cherrycrest Drive in front of the Claireville Conservation Area, at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday after a driver came across Dianna Manan laying on the road.

Peel Paramedics rushed Manan to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto in life-threatening condition, but she later died from her injuries.

Const. Akhil Mooken told Global News on Monday that investigators have been working to retrace the teenager’s steps prior to the collision.

“Dianna was a resident of the city of Toronto. We’re trying to essentially recreate her last 12 hours. We’re trying to find out where she was, what she was doing, who she was with, and how she ended up in the city of Brampton,” he said.

On Tuesday, police said investigators have determined Manan had “loose affiliations” to the Brampton area and may have been at a house party on Saturday.

“Investigators from the major collision bureau are requesting that anyone who was at the party and remembers seeing Dianna to contact them,” officers said in a statement.

“It is also believed that Dianna may have left the party with someone.”

Police went on to say that investigators are looking to speak with a young male — someone in his late teens or early 20s — who was at the scene and spoke with a witness.

It’s unclear if the male at the scene was the same person she may have left the party with.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign was launched to help Manan’s family with funeral expenses.

UPDATE: Witnesses Sought in Fatal Fail to Remain Collision – https://t.co/jm5N5va2Hg — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 7, 2020

