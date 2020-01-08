Menu

Sports

Manitoba speedskater Alexa Scott reigns supreme at Canadian Junior Long Track Championships

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted January 8, 2020 5:20 am
Frank Roth and Alexa Scott celebrate after being crowned overall winners at the 2020 Canadian Junior Long Track Championships at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.
Frank Roth and Alexa Scott celebrate after being crowned overall winners at the 2020 Canadian Junior Long Track Championships at the Olympic Oval in Calgary. Dave Holland/CSI Calgary Photos

Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man., has skated her way to long-track speedskating’s world junior finals for the third year in a row.

The 18-year-old Lord Selkirk grad and current University of Winnipeg student won all four of her races this past weekend at the Canadian Junior Long Track Championships in Calgary to earn the overall title for the second consecutive year.

Scott won the 500 metres with a time of 39.54 seconds, turned in a winning time of 1:16:75 in the 1,000-metre race and completed the sweep with victories in the 1,500 metres (1:58.39) and 3,000 metres (4:15.40) – defeating the field of 30 female skaters by a significant margin in each race.

“I came in and felt like I had something to prove. I’ve been dealing with a back injury for the last eight weeks so I’m really proud of how I did,” Scott said in a Manitoba Speed Skating news release. “I got three personal bests and a pretty good Samalog (total ranking points).”

Three more competitors from each gender will be selected to compete for Canada at the 2020 ISU World Junior Speed Skating Championships, held in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland from Feb. 21 to 23.

Several of Scott’s teammates from the Manitoba Speed Skating Association are expected to be contenders for some of those positions.

Speed Skater Alexa Scott
Speed Skater Alexa Scott

 

Winnipeg Sports
