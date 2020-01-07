World juniors 2020: Winnipeg goalie Joel Hofer defied expectations to lead Canada to gold

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada is on top of the world again after a gold-medal victory in the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

While Toronto-born centre Akil Thomas has rightfully received credit for his thrilling game-winning goal, a Winnipegger earned rave reviews for his play throughout the tournament as well.

Goaltender Joel Hofer, 19, started the tournament as the backup to Nico Daws, but quickly became one of the championship team’s bright lights, with his impressive statistics drawing as much attention as his seeming unflappability in net.

“I think I’ve had that kind of composure ever since I was a kid,” Hofer told 680 CJOB.

“The gold medal game was probably the biggest game of my life.

“Going into that game, my mindset was just going out there and having fun and playing my game. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“I think everything happens for a reason, and everything will take care of itself. We went down 3-1 and our team came back and showed resiliency, and it was an amazing game.”

View link »

READ MORE: Members of Canada’s world junior hockey team return home after winning gold

Canada goaltender Joel Hofer takes a shot off the mask during third-period semifinal action against Finland at the world junior hockey championship on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Hofer, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, wasn’t even initially on Hockey Canada’s radar, earning his way onto the squad after being overlooked for the team’s summer showcase.

Exceeding expectations, however, is nothing new for the Winnipegger.

Story continues below advertisement

“I switched to be goalie when I was 10, so I was kind of a late bloomer, in the sense that I wasn’t a goalie my whole life,” he said. “It was always something I was passionate about.

“Ever since I put on the pads for the first time, I kind of fell in love and kind of went from there. Tweet This

“With a player, you’re not on the ice all the time, but the way I saw it when I was younger, the goalie’s on the ice every time, and there’s lots of pressure on him… He can be the star of the game.”

As a Blues prospect, Hofer is in the system for the team that knocked his hometown Winnipeg Jets out of the 2019 NHL playoffs on their way to winning a Stanley Cup.

He said he looks up to Blues netminder Jordan Binnington, another goalie who came seemingly out of nowhere to help his team win a coveted prize.

“It’s a pretty unbelievable story, with how he came into the league and how he made the most of his opportunity,” Hofer said of Binnington, who had only played one NHL game before his call-up in December 2018.

“He’s calm and cool and collected, kind of like how I strive to be. With the playoffs and the run against the Jets and all of those good teams, he’s someone I look up to.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to be in his position someday, and if I get the opportunity to be in that position, it’ll be pretty special.”

Team Canada goaltender Joel Hofer returns home to Winnipeg with his 2020 World Junior Championship Gold medal front and centre! Congratulations to Joel and the rest of the team! pic.twitter.com/IipXVTcnGQ — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) January 7, 2020

1:30 Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold Canada beats Russia for World Junior hockey gold