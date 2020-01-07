Menu

Second driver dies in crash involving tractor trailer, snow plow near Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 12:42 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 near Spanish, Ont., west of Sudbury.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 near Spanish, Ont., west of Sudbury. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press/File

SPANISH, Ont. – A second driver has died after a collision between a tractor trailer and a snow plow in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 near Spanish, Ont., west of Sudbury.

The driver of the transport truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Three siblings, 11, 10 and 6, killed in New Year’s Day crash near Sudbury, Ont

Police say the driver of the snow plow died of his injuries in hospital.

They have identified that driver as Steven Pollock, 54, from North Shore Township, Ont.

Police and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
