Second driver dies in crash involving tractor trailer, snow plow near Sudbury, Ont.

SPANISH, Ont. – A second driver has died after a collision between a tractor trailer and a snow plow in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 17 near Spanish, Ont., west of Sudbury.

The driver of the transport truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the snow plow died of his injuries in hospital.

They have identified that driver as Steven Pollock, 54, from North Shore Township, Ont.

Police and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate.

