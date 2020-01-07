Menu

South Bruce OPP investigate fatal collision in Arran Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 12:05 pm
At 10:40 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Bruce County Road 10 and arrived to find the vehicle in a ditch off the road. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

South Bruce OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Arran Township, Ont., Monday night.

At 10:40 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Bruce County Road 10 and arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch off the road.

READ MORE: 1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Arran Township, Ont.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and that his identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

