South Bruce OPP investigate fatal collision in Arran Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

South Bruce OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead in Arran Township, Ont., Monday night.

At 10:40 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Bruce County Road 10 and arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch off the road.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and that his identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement