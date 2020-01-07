More workers using cars to commute as urban sprawl grows in Montreal: study

Send this page to someone via email

Urban sprawl is on the rise in Montreal, according to data compiled by the Observatoire Grand Montréal.

A study published on Monday by the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC) notes that the number of workers commuting from the edges of the city’s suburbs is growing.

About 100,000 commuters from the municipalities bordering Greater Montreal commute to work in the city every day, 94 per cent of whom use cars almost exclusively as a mode of transportation, the study found.

Nearly 30 of these municipalities now have a commuting rate to Greater Montreal of over 40 per cent, including 10 municipalities whose commuting rate exceeds 50 per cent.

The Observatoire Grand Montréal report adds that several municipalities bordering Greater Montreal have residential development mainly based on the construction of single-family homes, which take up a lot of space. The report states that this contributes to the enlargement of urban perimeters and the disappearance of agricultural land or natural environments.

Since 2015, Greater Montreal has lost, on average, 7,000 residents per year to its outskirts. Of that number, 4,000 headed north of Montreal while 3,000 moved to areas south of the city.

The Montreal Metropolitan Community brings together 82 municipalities and comprises about four million people.