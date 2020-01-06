‘Premium’ ferry service connecting downtown Vancouver, Victoria folds after 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

A “luxury” ferry service that offered passengers a 3.5-hour catamaran voyage between Victoria and downtown Vancouver is folding after three years in business.

V2V Vacations launched in 2017, offering passengers a “premium cruise experience” connecting the two cities daily during the spring, summer and fall seasons.

One-way tickets ran between $110 and $180 depending on features and time of year.

“Our improved product and enhanced marketing efforts resulted in phenomenal double-digit growth in passenger numbers in 2019 and outstanding guest feedback,” said general manager Julian Wright in a media release.

“However, regretfully the financial prospects remain unsatisfactory to sustain the business, and our continued operation in 2020 is simply not economically viable.”

The company’s 242-seat catamaran, the V2V Empress, will now be docked in its home port of Victoria.

V2V was offering the only boat service to connect Victoria’s Inner Harbour and downtown Vancouver, and was primarily marketed as a tourist experience for its first two years.

Later, however, it launched a pass for locals and special sailings to view the Celebration of Light fireworks competition.

The vessel also offered luxury leather seating, nature and culture interpretation, a 360-degree sundeck and local foods, B.C. wines and craft beer.