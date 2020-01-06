Duncan, B.C. man who held woman captive, viciously beat her to spend 1 year behind bars

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island man who held a woman captive in his Cowichan Valley home and viciously beat her will serve just over a year in jail.

Kehar Garry Sangha pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and forcible confinement, and was sentenced to five-and-a-quarter years in jail, but will serve 416 days in jail after credit for 1,500 days time served.

Sangha was arrested on April 11, 2017, after police responded to a 911 call from a woman with severe injuries to her face.

The woman told police Sangha had held her against her will at his Duncan, B.C. home for several days.

She was eventually able to escape through a bathroom window and ran across a farmer’s field to safety.

A contractor from a nearby property found her so badly beaten that her face was reportedly unrecognizable, and reportedly believed she was wearing a mask.

Police at the time said Sangha and the victim knew one another.

Along with his year of jail time, Sangha will see two years of probation. He must provide a DNA sample, take counselling, and has been banned from contacting the victim.

He’s also been assessed a 10-year weapons ban and a lifetime firearms ban.