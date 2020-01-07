Eric Comrie happy to be back in Winnipeg: ‘This is home’

Send this page to someone via email

A familiar face has returned to the Winnipeg Jets organization, after bouncing around the NHL throughout the final part 2019.

Eric Comrie relocated three times in as many months before being picked back up by the Jets on Dec. 29.

“It’s not easy to travel with everything you got,” Comrie said. “You have to pack up your whole life in a matter of hours and move cities,”

After being claimed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 1, the 24-year-old was sent down to the minors — what ended up being just the beginning of a whirlwind few months.

“Then I went to Tucson for my conditioning stint, so I pack all my stuff there and go to a hotel in Tucson, pack all my stuff again and go back to the condo in Arizona,” Comrie explained.

“Then I find out I get traded, pack my stuff in an hour, get on a flight in three hours, get to Detroit and then I was just in a Marriott the whole time in Detroit.”

After seeing action in three games with Detroit, Comrie was placed back on waivers and picked up by the Winnipeg Jets, a homecoming of sorts.

“It’s what I know; it’s home to me. When you spend four years of your life somewhere and you get your first condo here, spend most of your time here, this is home,” he said.

“I know everything, I know my route to the rink, I know the guys — we’re kind of family — it just clicks when I’m here.”

Despite logging some major miles this season, the former second-round pick remains grateful for the opportunities he’s received.

“I got to play for an original six team in Detroit, I got to play for a team that was doing extremely well in Arizona. I got to learn from some excellent goalies weather it was Bernier and Howard two established goalies, or Anti Raanta and Darcy Keumper who are some of the best goalies in the league this year I got to work with.”

Comrie’s currently sharing the net with Mikael Berdin for the Manitoba Moose.

He recorded a .917 save percentage, while collecting 25 wins in 47 games for Manitoba last season.

