Reported break-in, theft at Oromocto Food Bank rattles staffers

Two sheds and a storage container on the Oromocto Food Bank’s property were reportedly broken into and ransacked on Jan. 3.

During the incident, staff at the food bank say three steel doors were damaged and a crowbar was left behind.

Jane Buckley, executive director of the Oromocto Food Bank, says it’s cost the organization $1,000 and a loss of peace of mind.

“It makes you feel vulnerable. It changes your whole trust element. When you’re leaving at the end of the day, it takes a lot more time to go around and make sure everything locked up,” Buckley said.

Oromocto RCMP are investigating the reported theft. They are warning residents there have been a number of recently reported break-ins and thefts from properties in Oromocto.

“I can’t imagine people stealing from a food bank. I mean, that’s just unbelievable,” said Buckley.

RCMP are advising business owners to ensure their property and valuables are secure.

The Oromocto Food Bank on D’Amours Street was broken into January 4th. Staff say someone stole food, supplies, caused almost $1K in damages and took away their peace of mind. Oromocto RCMP are investigating. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/bjnYF0BiHU — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) January 6, 2020

“They didn’t take much more than what we would typically give out in a month anyways,” said Max Page, Oromocto Food Bank’s public relations co-ordinator.

Buckley says the main building that houses fresh produce, meat and milk wasn’t broken into, but now staff are worried the alleged thieves may return.

“Watching — you’re always watching behind your back,” Buckley said.

On a brighter note, a local security company that wishes to remain anonymous saw the Oromocto Food Bank’s Facebook post about the incident and stopped by with a cheque to cover the cost of the organization’s lost supplies and all of the repairs.

“That will go towards any security system I look to install outside in the future,” said Buckley.

Even though she feels violated by the incident, Buckley says she has compassion for whoever did it.

“If you need stuff, come. If I have it … it’s yours.” Tweet This

Anyone with information regarding the incident at Oromocto Food Bank is asked to contact RCMP.