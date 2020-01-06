Menu

Crime

Toxicologist testifies at case of man accused of sexually assaulting woman at SW Calgary hotel

By Aurelio Perri 770 CHQR
Posted January 6, 2020 5:41 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 5:42 pm
The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
The trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met through a dating website is underway in a Calgary courtroom.

Vasilios “Billy” Georgopolus, 39, faces four charges:  sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, and while allegedly assaulting the woman threatening her with the use of a weapon.

READ MORE: ‘It was worse than my worst nightmare’: Victim of violent sex attack in Calgary warns of online predators

In testimony Monday, a toxicologist testified blood and urine samples from the woman she tested showed evidence of several drugs including GHB, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Acetone.

Megan Wagner, a toxicology expert with the RCMP testified via video conference that GHB affects the central nervous system.

“Reduced inhibition, slurred speech, drowsiness and a reduced level of consciousness can be effects of the drug GHB,” Wagner said.

Wagner testified that GHB is detectable in the blood for nine hours after consumption and for up to 18 hours in the urine.

She did agree with defence lawyer Dale Fedorchuk in cross-examination that the presence of GHB does not suggest the drug was administered by someone else and she couldn’t say what level of the drug would cause memory impairment.

READ MORE: Woman sexually assaulted, burned during 11-hour hotel confinement: Calgary police

At the time of the alleged incident on October 4, 2017, police said the victim was prevented from leaving a hotel room for 11 hours, during which time they allege she was physically and sexually assaulted and burned.

Police say the victim and her alleged attacker had made arrangements to meet at the southwest Calgary hotel.

The alleged victim is expected to testify Tuesday.

