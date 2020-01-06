Menu

Canada

Nutrien signs deal to buy Brazilian company Agrosema

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 4:01 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 4:28 pm
Nutrien signs deal to buy Brazilian company Agrosema
Nutrien says Agrosema has annual sales of roughly US$60 million across 12 farm centres with approximately 200 employees. File / Global News

Nutrien Ltd. says it has signed a deal to buy Brazilian company Agrosema Comercial Agricola Ltda.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Saskatoon-based fertilizer company Nutrien said Agrosema has annual sales of roughly US$60 million across 12 farm centres with approximately 200 employees.

The company said the acquisition complements its current retail operations in Brazil.

Nutrien Ag Solutions has two main operations in Brazil including a central fertilizer blending facility in Itapetininga and six additional facilities.

The company also owns Agrichem, which produces specialty liquid fertilizers in Brazil.

“The Agrosema acquisition is an excellent fit as we continue to build our Ag retail business in the important and growing Brazilian agricultural market,” Nutrien chief executive Chuck Magro said in a statement.

“We expect to continue to expand our operations in Brazil in the coming years, both through acquisition and expansion of product and service offerings.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
