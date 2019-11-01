Menu

Money

Cameco reports Q3 loss of $13M as revenue drops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 12:59 pm
Revenue for Saskatoon-based Cameco came in at $303 million, down from $488 million a year earlier.
Revenue for Saskatoon-based Cameco came in at $303 million, down from $488 million a year earlier. File / Global News

Uranium miner Cameco Corp. says it swung to a $13 million loss in the third quarter, as revenue dropped 38 per cent from the comparable period last year.

The Saskatoon-based company says the loss for the quarter ending Sept. 30 worked out to three cents per share, compared with earnings of $28 million or seven cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Cameco had an adjusted net loss of $2 million, or a penny per share, compared with earnings of $15 million or four cents per share last year.

Revenue came in at $303 million, down from $488 million a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net income of $15.1 million, or one cent, and revenue of $498.5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The company boosted its revenue outlook for the year by $40 million to between $1.77 billion and $1.92 billion.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
