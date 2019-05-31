Canada
CRA decides against taking 1 of its battles with Cameco to Supreme Court

CRA says it won't appeal a decision that says the revenue minister doesn't have the authority to compel Cameco's employees to answer questions from the agency.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says it won’t appeal a federal court decision that says the revenue minister doesn’t have the authority to compel a company’s employees to answer oral questions from the tax collection agency.

The decision follows the Federal Court’s refusal to order about 25 personnel from Saskatoon-based Cameco Corp. and its subsidiaries to attend interviews and answer oral questions from CRA interviewers.

Cameco had agreed to have employees answer written questions but not to do oral interviews with the tax agency.

Although the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling, the CRA insists it also indicated that owners, managers and others at a business should co-operate and answer questions during the course of an audit.

The CRA says it will also continue to seek interviews where necessary and expects that the vast majority of taxpayers will continue to comply when asked.

