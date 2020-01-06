1 in 5 period-tracking apps make errors, affecting chances of pregnancy: study

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian study suggests one in five fertility and menstrual tracking apps contain serious errors that could misinform users about their chances of getting pregnant.

Toronto researchers assessed 140 iPhone apps based on the accuracy, usability and breadth of the tools and information provided.

The lead author of the study, published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada, says the quality of apps varied widely, but was low overall.

READ MORE: All about your period: what’s normal, and when you should see a doctor

0:57 Period myths debunked Period myths debunked

Rhonda Zwingerman of Mount Sinai Hospital says 31 of the apps contained inaccuracies that could put users at risk of unintended pregnancy or delayed conception.

She says some apps made false guarantees about their efficacy as a contraceptive tool or unscientific claims that intercourse on certain days could influence a baby’s sex.

Story continues below advertisement

The physician says there was a lack of information for users dealing with infertility or irregular menstrual cycles.

READ MORE: Period pain can make women lose nearly 9 days of productivity a year: study