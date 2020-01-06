Menu

Politics

Alberta opposition says $30M energy war room a parade of errors, should be shut down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 3:16 pm
Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir addresses members of the media on Jan. 6, 2020, calling for the closure of the Canadian Energy Centre after a list of gaffes during its month-long existence.
Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir addresses members of the media on Jan. 6, 2020, calling for the closure of the Canadian Energy Centre after a list of gaffes during its month-long existence. Global News

The Opposition in Alberta says the government’s $30-million energy war room has been such a cavalcade of flubs and mistakes that it should be shut down.

NDP energy critic Irfan Sabir says the party’s caucus supports promoting the message of oil and gas development, but says the war room is doing more harm than good with its high-profile errors.

READ MORE: Parody website launched after Alberta’s energy war room runs into logo issues

He says at $82,000 a day, there are much more important projects that could be funded.

The energy war room, officially known as the Canadian Energy Centre, was launched on Dec. 11 with a mandate to promote the industry and fire back in real time against what the United Conservative government deems to be misinformation.

READ MORE: Journalist group protests Alberta war room’s use of term reporters

It has been criticized for using someone else’s trademarked logo and for having staff members refer to themselves as reporters instead of government employees.

Story continues below advertisement

The head of the war room, Tom Olsen, has also been mocked by critics for a slip of the tongue in a Global Calgary interview in which he said the purpose of the energy centre was about “disproving true facts.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
