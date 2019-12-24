Menu

Politics

Journalist group protests Alberta war room’s use of term reporters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2019 12:58 pm
An inside look at Alberta’s ‘war room’
Global Calgary anchor Dallas Flexhaug gets the first look inside the new Canadian Energy Centre in downtown Calgary and talks to CEO Tom Olsen.

A group for Canadian journalists wants staff in the Alberta government’s so-called war room to stop calling themselves reporters when speaking to the public.

Numerous cases have surfaced over the last week of Canadian Energy Centre employees in Calgary calling people for interviews and identifying themselves as reporters.

READ MORE: ‘Intimidating:’ Alberta’s energy war room singles out climate campaigner

The Canadian Association of Journalists said that’s not what they are.

President Karyn Pugliese said real reporters are, at the very least, arms-length from government.

She said the war room, set up by the government to correct what it sees as misinformation about Alberta’s energy industry, has a mandate to support the industry and government policy.

READ MORE: Alberta’s energy war room replacing logo after learning it’s used by U.S. software giant

A spokesman for the energy centre has said staff are not advised to call themselves reporters.

Pugliese said journalism relies on fact-checking, something already shown to be questionable in war room stories.

She said using the term reporter for workers in a government public relations office is Orwellian.

Extended: Sitting down with the CEO of Alberta’s ‘war room’
Extended: Sitting down with the CEO of Alberta’s ‘war room’
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta Governmentcanadian energy centreAlberta Energy War RoomAlberta war roomCanadian Association of JournalistsCAJOrwellianKaryn Pugliese
