Economy

U.S. software giant checking on logo used by Alberta’s energy war room

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 2:31 pm
Alberta Energy War Room launches
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta's "Energy War Room" has officially launched. Kendra Slugoski has more on the UCP government's pro-oil campaign.

A U.S.-based software giant says it is looking into whether Alberta’s new energy war room has violated the company’s trademarked logo.

Progress Software Corp., based in the Greater Boston area, made the comment in a brief email statement and on Twitter after people on social media called attention to similarities in the two logos.

READ MORE: Alberta premier opens war room to promote ‘truth’ about energy industry

Progress Software’s emblem is a stylized emerald-green, sharp-angled depiction of what appear to be radiating waves.

Last week, the war room, officially known as the Canadian Energy Centre, unveiled a logo that appears to be the same except for the colour.

Inside the Canadian Energy Centre, also dubbed Alberta’s “war room.”
Inside the Canadian Energy Centre, also dubbed Alberta’s “war room.” Global News

READ MORE: UCP says Alberta’s energy war room’s ‘internal operations’ not subject to freedom of information laws

The war room is a provincial government corporation receiving $30 million a year to highlight achievements in Alberta’s oil and gas sector and to refute what it deems to be misinformation on the industry.

Grady Semmens, director of content for the centre, could not be immediately reached for comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta GovernmentUCPAlberta energyUCP GovernmentEnergy war roomcanadian energy centreAlberta Energy War RoomProgress Software Corp
