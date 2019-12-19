U.S. software giant checking on logo used by Alberta’s energy war room

Send this page to someone via email

A U.S.-based software giant says it is looking into whether Alberta’s new energy war room has violated the company’s trademarked logo.

Progress Software Corp., based in the Greater Boston area, made the comment in a brief email statement and on Twitter after people on social media called attention to similarities in the two logos.

— Progress (@ProgressSW) December 19, 2019

Progress Software’s emblem is a stylized emerald-green, sharp-angled depiction of what appear to be radiating waves.

Last week, the war room, officially known as the Canadian Energy Centre, unveiled a logo that appears to be the same except for the colour.

Inside the Canadian Energy Centre, also dubbed Alberta’s “war room.” Global News

The war room is a provincial government corporation receiving $30 million a year to highlight achievements in Alberta’s oil and gas sector and to refute what it deems to be misinformation on the industry.

Grady Semmens, director of content for the centre, could not be immediately reached for comment.