Politics

Alberta’s energy war room to fight campaign of lies about oil and gas industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 2:42 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 2:44 pm
UCP officially launches war room as Canadian Energy Centre
The UCP has officially launched its energy war room as the Canadian Energy Centre. Doug Vaessen has more.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has officially opened what he has called a war room to fight what he says is a campaign of lies about the province’s energy industry.

Kenney announced in Calgary Wednesday that the new $30-million Canadian Energy Centre is needed to tell the “truth” about the oil and gas sector.

Kenney promised to set up the war room as part of his provincial election campaign leading to the United Conservative Party’s win in April.

He has argued the province needs to fight back against those he says are unfairly denigrating the industry and contributing to the landlocking of Alberta’s non-renewable resources.

The centre is to have a research unit, an energy literacy unit and a rapid response team to challenge misinformation.

Story continues below advertisement
Alberta Energy War Room launches
Alberta Energy War Room launches

It’s part of a multi-pronged approach that also includes a $2.5-million public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-oil advocacy groups.

Human rights group Amnesty International Canada has warned that the war room and public inquiry threaten freedom of expression and association.

Legal advocacy group Ecojustice has filed a court challenge citing similar concerns.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
