Jack Russell-mix dog found alive in suitcase left near Toronto’s Humber River

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are appealing to the public for information after a dog was found alive in a suitcase in the city’s west end.

In a statement released by police Monday afternoon, investigators said officers were called to the area of Lambton Arena just east of the Humber River and north of Dundas Street West at around 12 p.m. on Saturday.

“Members of the public discovered a black fabric suitcase near to the path of the Humber River Trail,” police said in the statement.

READ MORE: BC SPCA investigating after dog found locked and abandoned in suitcase in Richmond

“The suitcase was zipped shut and inside was a female Jack Russell-mix dog. The dog, which was alive, had no collar or ID tag.”

Police said the dog was taken to a veterinarian to be assessed before it was to be taken to an animal shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers released a picture of the dog “in the hope that someone recognizes her” or can provide additional details.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0106 13:15 Appeal After Dog Abandoned In Suitcase, Dundas Street West, Image Rlsd https://t.co/JcWciTonVL — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 6, 2020