Boiler leak results in London, Ont. fire response, power-cut at Victoria Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday was a dramatic evening at the London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria campus due to a boiler leak.

The London Fire Department responded to the site on Sunday night to help as engineers worked to fix the problem.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that staff turned off the power to the emergency rooms and their crews provided lighting.

“Obviously within that area there was concern of electrical hazard while trying to fix that other issue so as a result the electrical system was shut down and obviously we were there to help support,” he said.

Mosburger added that the heating system for such a large building is very substantial and it was important to take every precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even if it’s steam, the individuals that are coming in to try to fix that problem could be burned from a steam burn. We were able to help with that effort by reducing the temperature from simply even ventilating the area for the workers,” he explained.

“With the proper engineers on site they were able to work on rectifying the situation.”

No one was injured in the incident.

1:50 Some tenants of an East Vancouver rental building are living in the cold for the Christmas week Some tenants of an East Vancouver rental building are living in the cold for the Christmas week