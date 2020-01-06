One dead in south London fire, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says one man is dead following a fire in the city’s White Oaks neighbourhood.

Firefighters attended a home on Patience Crescent shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday after they received reports of a house fire, according to Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

Mosburger said the blaze took fire crews about an hour to get under control due to a delay caused by a search and rescue operation to help a person inside.

One person was sent to hospital as a result and London police issued an update on Monday afternoon confirming the 31-year-old man had since died in hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Mosburger was not able to provide an estimate on the extent of damage to the home.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze.