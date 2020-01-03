Menu

Crime

Person of interest in deadly Boxing Day shooting identified by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 3:10 pm
Calgary police identify victim of deadly northwest shooting
Calgary police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Calgary as 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule. Silvana Benolich reports.

Calgary police have released the name of a man they want to speak with in connection to a brazen Boxing Day shooting death in the northwest community of Montgomery.

The victim, 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule, was found dead in the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road Northwest just before 9 p.m.

Calgary police on scene of a shooting in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northwest Thursday night where one man was killed.
Calgary police on scene of a shooting in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northwest Thursday night where one man was killed. Mike Hills / Global News

Police said previously that Handule was from Ontario and had only been in Calgary since Christmas Eve.

On Friday, Calgary police said they were attempting to question Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, in connection with the death, and have a warrant to obtain his fingerprints.

Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, is wanted by Calgary police for questioning in relation to the murder of Farah Hersi Handule, 23.
Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, is wanted by Calgary police for questioning in relation to the murder of Farah Hersi Handule, 23. Calgary Police Service handout

Though they’ve made “numerous attempts” to contact Ahmed, police said they’ve been unsuccessful, and believe he may be in Saskatoon.

Calgary police said Ahmed is believed to be travelling in a white, 2019 Dodge Durango GT or a small black car.

READ MORE: Calgary police identify victim of Boxing Day shooting, express concern for public safety

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onwards — specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 and 9 p.m. — is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeshooting deathCalgary MontgomeryMontgomery shootingFarah Hersi HanduleMohamed Hussein Ahmed
