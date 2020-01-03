Person of interest in deadly Boxing Day shooting identified by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released the name of a man they want to speak with in connection to a brazen Boxing Day shooting death in the northwest community of Montgomery.

The victim, 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule, was found dead in the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road Northwest just before 9 p.m.

Calgary police on scene of a shooting in the 4700 block of 16th Avenue Northwest Thursday night where one man was killed. Mike Hills / Global News

Police said previously that Handule was from Ontario and had only been in Calgary since Christmas Eve.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Calgary police said they were attempting to question Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, in connection with the death, and have a warrant to obtain his fingerprints.

Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, is wanted by Calgary police for questioning in relation to the murder of Farah Hersi Handule, 23. Calgary Police Service handout

Though they’ve made “numerous attempts” to contact Ahmed, police said they’ve been unsuccessful, and believe he may be in Saskatoon.

Calgary police said Ahmed is believed to be travelling in a white, 2019 Dodge Durango GT or a small black car.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onwards — specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 and 9 p.m. — is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.