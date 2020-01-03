Person of interest in deadly Boxing Day shooting identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have released the name of a man they want to speak with in connection to a brazen Boxing Day shooting death in the northwest community of Montgomery.
The victim, 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule, was found dead in the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road Northwest just before 9 p.m.
Police said previously that Handule was from Ontario and had only been in Calgary since Christmas Eve.
On Friday, Calgary police said they were attempting to question Mohamed Hussein Ahmed, 24, in connection with the death, and have a warrant to obtain his fingerprints.
Though they’ve made “numerous attempts” to contact Ahmed, police said they’ve been unsuccessful, and believe he may be in Saskatoon.
Calgary police said Ahmed is believed to be travelling in a white, 2019 Dodge Durango GT or a small black car.
Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area from 8 p.m. onwards — specifically people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 and 9 p.m. — is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.
Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.
