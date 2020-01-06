Menu

World

John Bolton willing to testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted January 6, 2020 12:16 pm
‘Trials have witnesses’: Schumer calls for 4 additional witnesses to testify at Senate impeachment trial
Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial.

READ MORE: Here are some U.S. lawmakers who could lay out the impeachment case in Senate

Bolton, who left the White House in September, said that he has weighed the issues of executive privilege and that after “careful consideration and study” decided that he would comply with a Senate subpoena.

“I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” he said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses in the trial, though Democrats are pressing to hear from Bolton and others who did not appear before the House’s inquiry in the upcoming proceedings.

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
